Ambassadors To Sign Performance-based Contracts

This was said by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda who was speaking at the ongoing retreat for diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Bulawayo. He said:
In order to strengthen the work of diplomats in our foreign missions, Government is extending performance contracts to ambassadors so that their performance while abroad is measured starting in 2023.
Sibanda added that the diplomats will be evaluated on a number of criteria that include the investment inflows into the country they generate and exports.
He said diplomats must vigorously market the country as a safe investment and tourist destination and explore markets for the country’s products.
Performance contracts were introduced in 2021 to objectively measure the performance of senior public officials in Government, that is, permanent secretaries of ministries, cabinet ministers, among others, as well as local authorities and heads of State-owned enterprises.