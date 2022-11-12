BCC seeks to have arresting powers

The City of Bulawayo has written to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works requesting arresting powers so that its municipal security can arrest offenders rather than relying solely on national police for all operations.
The Attorney General’s office is reportedly currently reviewing a proposal that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) submitted to its parent ministry to address this problem.
Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, revealed this when he stated that the city needed arresting powers to apprehend offenders who violated by-laws.
“The other difficulty we have at the moment is, we know as a city of Bulawayo, our (municipal) security doesn’t have arresting powers for us to carry out operations. If we are to carry out operations, we do so with support from police,” he said at a meeting with various stakeholders on Thursday to review Bulawayo’s Local Environmental Action Plan (LEAP).
“In other words, the police, should be the one heading those operations but they have a lot of things to do in terms of their mandate. So, they are also falling short in terms of the support they are giving us.”
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
When you consent, your personal data will be used for personalization of ads