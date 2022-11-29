Govt commits to creating more jobs

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) representing organised labour and Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcos) in Victoria Falls on Monday.
Zimbabwe started the DWCP initiative in 2005 and this is the 4th generation with US$15 million needed to implement it over the period 2022 to 2026.
DWCP has three priorities namely sustainable job creation, social dialogue that meets international labour standards and protection of workers.
Minister Mavima said the Decent Work Country Programme is not only about employment creation, but to make sure that jobs are worthwhile and meet international standards.
“This is fundamentally the building block towards economic growth and revival of the country. All we are saying is that we should achieve decent work and provide solutions to our economic problems and so decent work is the fundamental factor in attainment of Vision 2030,” said Mavima.
He said the government is committed to funding the programme which only has mobilised US$3 million out of the US$15 million required.
ILO facilitated the drafting process guided by the government and the social dialogue partners.
ZCTU president Florence Taruvinga said there is no more need for sour relations among workers as they should fight as one block.
She said ZCTU should represent all trade unions and workers’ issues.
EMCOZ president Demos Mbauya said all partners should contribute to decent work for workers.