Kasukuwere Lives In Fear In South Africa As Zim Govt Steps Up Pressure | Report

Kasukuwere is seen in top official circles as a threat and as an enemy of the state, the report further claims.
A Serbian multi-disciplinary hit squad has reportedly been assembled and deployed to Johannesburg by “deep state actors” to target him for capture or elimination if need be.
According to The NewsHawks, there have also been secret talks between Zimbabwean and South African official teams about Kasukuwere of late.
The Zimbabwean government accuses him of plotting to destabilise the government, together with his allies in exile and back home. The NewsHawks quoted an official source as saying:
It’s a big issue for the Zimbabwean government and ZANU PF officials. First, Kasukuwere is seen as a political force to reckon with from a social base point of view, given his political appeal largely in Mashonaland provinces.
Second, he also has some security background and is seen as part of sleeper G40 cells that may be activated for political action when the need arises.
Third, Kasukuwere has some financial means and political networks. He has met senior ANC officials and many political players in South Africa from Zimbabwe and there to discuss his situation and politics.
Fourth, besides South Africa, he has other regional networks. Fifth and most importantly, he is seen as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ally.
For these reasons and many others, he is viewed as a threat and an enemy of the state.
The publication further reported official sources saying Kasukuwere and his associates are classified by state security agents as a danger to Mnangagwa’s government from political and security perspectives, and that should not be taken lightly.
Former G40 senior members who are also in self-exile include Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao, and Jonathan Moyo.
Kasukuwere and Moyo survived a night military raid at home in Harare with their families during the November 2017 military putsch, prompting the former to flee to Mozambique, Kenya and then South Africa.
He tried to return home in 2018 but fled when he allegedly realised that Mnangagwa’s “hatchet men” wanted to get him.
There were also reported attempts to link Kasukuwere with the 23 June 2018 White City grenade attack in Bulawayo that killed two security officers and left other ZANU PF officials injured.