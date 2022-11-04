Kazembe Claims Victims of Political Violence Dramatise Attacks

This is despite the fact that the State relied on a video posted on social media to build a case against opposition MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole for alleged incitement to violence in Nyatsime in June this year.
Mutare Central MP, Innocent Gonese (MDC Alliance), asked Kazembe to explain measures his ministry was taking to curb increasing acts of political violence.
Gonese made reference to violence against CCC activists perpetrated by suspected ZANU PF activists in Matobo and Insiza last month.
The violence left Bulawayo Proportional Representation MP Jasmine Toffa hospitalised. In response Kazembe said:
The President is on record denouncing political violence. As such the police and I have said that nobody is above the law. The police do not act on social media and drama.
Kazembe’s remarks sparked outrage resulting in a harsh exchange of words with the minister led by CCC secretary-general Charlton Hwende.
They invited Toffa, whose hand was in a sling, to stand up.
But Kazembe scoffed at the opposition MPs who were demanding answers.
The tempers were cooled by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda who said Kazembe should issue a ministerial statement on political violence