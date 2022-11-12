Muzarabani Oil Drilling Zimbabwe: Invictus Says Early Findings Are “Highly Encouraging”

In an update seen by Pindula News, Invictus said there is an increase in resistivity which is usually a pointer to the presence of crude oil and natural gas.
These products are nonconductors of electricity therefore, their presence in reservoir rock increases resistivity – a measure of the resistance of a specific material to the electrical current conduction that flows through it.
Invictus Managing Director Scott Macmillan said:
Early indications in our Upper Angwa primary target are highly encouraging and have proven a conventional working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa Basin, which is an exciting development validating our subsurface model.
The presence of elevated mud gas readings, fluorescence in the cuttings, elevated LWD resistivity and increasing background gas with depth is a positive sign as we progress through the Upper Angwa Alternations Member.
We still have several hundred metres of drilling through our primary targets with additional potential, which will be followed by a comprehensive wireline logging programme to evaluate results, with the aim of confirming the presence of moveable hydrocarbons in multiple zones.
Major findings
1). Elevated mud gas peaks were observed with marked increases from C1 to C5 compounds (methane, ethane, propane, butanes and pentanes).
2). An initial 100 per cent fluorescence was also observed in a downhole cuttings sample of sandstone indicating the presence of condensate or light oil when placed under ultraviolet light.