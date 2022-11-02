Shurugwi District Hospital HR Officer Sibusisiwe Mangwiro Convicted Of Criminal Abuse Of Duty

Mangwiro was arrested in 2020 for allegedly engaging a candidate who came second in interviews at the expense of the best performer.
She was arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) working with officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
In an update seen by Pindula News, ZACC said Mangwiro will perform community service after the sentence was wholly suspended. Reads the update:
Sibusisiwe Mangwiro was convicted for Criminal Abuse of Duty and was sentenced to 12 months by Gweru Magistrates Court. The sentence was wholly suspended on condition that the accused performs 420 hours of community service.
What happened:
Mangwiro unlawfully appointed Jennifer Mashoko as the nurse aide for Zviumwa Clinic, disregarding the results of the interview, the State told the court.
Sometime in May 2020, a vacancy for a nurse aide arose at Zviumwa clinic in Ward 16 Tongogara Rural District Council, Shurugwi, further alleges the State.
Candidates whose entry qualifications included five ordinary level subjects with Grade C or better, a valid Red Cross Certificate, and not more than 40 years of age while also being a resident of Tongogara RDC Ward 16 were invited for interviews.
Initial screening was done using the above-mentioned criteria and only three candidates were found to have the relevant qualifications. These were:
(a) Rhoda Samantha Mangoma who got 44 percent
(b) Jenifer Mashoko who got 52 percent
(c) Isabeth Nhengo who got 63 percent
The interviewing panel recommended Isabeth Nhengo for the post but on 21 May 2020, Mangwiro appointed Jennifer Mashoko as the nurse aide for Zviumwa Clinic, disregarding the results of the interview.
By hiring Jennifer Mashoko, Mangwiro prejudiced Isabeth Ndengo who was the deserving candidate.
On 28 May 2021, Mangwiro was arrested and appeared before Magistrate Percy Mukumba at Shurugwi Magistrates Court for initial remand.