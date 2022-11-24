Telecel Launches Christmas promotion

The promotion aims to reward all Telecel subscribers irrespective of whether they recharge with USD or ZWL dollar. To qualify, Telecel subscribers can recharge with USD5 or ZWL $3000 or more, USD3 or ZWL $1800 to ZWL$ 2999.99 and USD2 or ZWL$1200 ZWL to $1799.99.
According to the Head of Marketing Mr Christopher Rubatika, “We understand that in Zimbabwe we are using multi-currency and we do not want to discriminate anyone hence giving the USD and the local currency values” When a person recharges with USD5 or ZWL $3000 or more, they get one whole hour of talk-time and 500 megabytes of data. The free rewards are valued for 5 days hence the name free for five, He added.
Farai Katiza, the Communications Manager also added that “As a company we have been known for offering value to our customers and this promotion does just that customers.” “We have tailor made this promotion to suit each and every communication need”. She added that if a customer recharges with USD$3 or between ZWL $1800 to ZWL $ 2999.99 they get 20 minutes Telecel to Telecel and 5 minutes Telecel to other networks for free plus 100MB of FREE data. With USD$2 or ZWL $1200 to ZWL$ 1799.99 a person gets 15 minutes Telecel to Telecel calls and 5 minutes of Telecel to other local networks calls free.
Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Angeline Vere said the promotion is Telecel’s way of thanking and rewarding customers for their continued support throughout the year, especially with the current difficult economic conditions obtaining.
“We would like to reward our customers for being so loyal and true to us by giving them something for free whenever they purchase airtime from us this festive season. We have also extended the Christmas promotion to end of February because we understand that after the festive season with schools opening everyone will be financially strained.
Mrs Vere also took the opportunity to encourage Telecel subscribers to continue enjoying the best value that Telecel offers on all its packages as well as to purchase their airtime via Telecash by simply dialling *888# and following easy and simple promptsPost published in: Featured