27 December 2022 A Public Holiday

In terms of Section 2(1) (ii) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when Boxing Day falls on a Monday, the following day becomes a public holiday.
The same applies to 2 January 2023, which automatically becomes a public holiday because New Year will be celebrated on a Sunday.
In terms of Section 2(1) (i) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following shall be a public holiday.
Here are the 2023 public holidays:
- New Year’s Day (Sunday 1, January 2023)
- National Youth Day (Tuesday 21 February 2023)
- Easter (April 7 to 10)
- Independence Day (Tuesday 18 April)
- Worker’s Day (Monday 1 May)
- Africa Day on (Thursday 25 May)
- Heroes Day (Monday 14 August)
- Defence Forces Day (Tuesday 15 August)
- National Unity Day (Friday 22 December)
- Christmas (Monday 25 December)
- Boxing Day (26 December 2023).