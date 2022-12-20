20 December 2022
Today I announce the appointment of Ms. Minoli Perera as Australia’s next Ambassador to Zimbabwe.
Ms. Perera will also be accredited to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Malawi and Zambia.
Australia is a longstanding friend of the people of Zimbabwe, and we look forward to building on the warm people-to-people and community connections between our countries.
We recognise the importance of Zimbabwe’s reform agenda to advancing the country’s development, international engagement and new trade and investment opportunities.
Australia will further strengthen engagement with Zimbabwe and countries of non-resident accreditation on key issues of shared interest, including climate change, sustainable development and gender equality.
Ms Perera is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade serving as Chief Security Officer, and most recently as First Assistant Secretary, Executive Division.
She has previously served overseas in Beijing, Port Moresby, New York, Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv.
I thank outgoing Ambassador Brontë Moules for her contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Zimbabwe since 2018.
20.12.2022 14:14
Australia Appoints New Ambassador to Zimbabwe
Statement by Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Hon Penny Wong on the appointment of Minoli Perera as Australia’s next Ambassador to Zimbabwe.