City Of Harare Postpones Reopening Of Mupedzanhamo

In a statement, Harare City Council SMEs Committee Chairperson, Denford Ngadziore, said that the allocation process will be announced today. He said:
The re-opening of the Mupedzanhamo Mbare market which was scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday 20th December 2022 has been postponed to a day to be advised later this week.
This is to allow the convening of the SMEs Committee meeting tomorrow Tuesday 20 December 2022 at 9 AM.
The allocation process and procedures will be announced tomorrow 20th December 2022 and will be duly communicated to all the stakeholders.
Any inconveniences caused by this delay are regretted.
Mupedzanhamo was closed at the height of COVID-19 more than 3 years ago.
Recently, ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists violently clashed for control of the market.
Secretary of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Tafadzwa Muguti, said that the flea market would be opening again before Christmas this year.