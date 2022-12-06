Masaraure Urges Zimbabweans To Demand Services Now, Not To “Defer Lives To 2023 Ballot”

He specifically mentioned the power crisis in Zimbabwe saying the southern African country has the potential to be a net exporter of power adding that citizens have to push authorities for that to happen.
His remarks come after President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday stated that the power crisis was making Zimbabwe unattractive to potential investors and that the government was working on finding solutions.
In a Twitter thread seen by Pindula News, Masaraure said:
We can’t defer our lives to the 2023 ballot. The gvt of the day must deliver services now. The electricity crisis must be solved now! Ruling elites are swimming in 500 000, 350 000 & 40 000 but they can’t import electricity? Fellow Citizens let’s unite & demand services from our gvt.
Solutions to the electricity crisis are not very sophisticated, we have the potential to be net exporters of clean electricity. What we need is an active citizenry to hold duty-bearers accountable. If citizens unite and demand electricity this crisis will be a thing of the past.
The NDS1 set targets on power generation, giving alternatives to hydroelectric power in the context of climate change & import substitution measures in face of erratic regional supplies. What has to be done is known & well-documented. An active citizenry can force gvt to implement.
But we need a competent Energy Minister to lead the implementation of [email protected] was way better than the Soda guy.
He rallied Zimbabweans to petition President Mnangagwa to fire Energy Minister Zhemu Soda and “get us a competent Minister to implement NDS1.”
He said, “Soda can also save himself the Shame and just resign.”Post published in: Featured