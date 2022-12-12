parliam
PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 44/2022
Open Committee Meetings for Monday 12th & Thursday 15th December
The committee meetings listed below will be open to members of the public as observers only during the coming week. A note on what other committees will be doing – in their closed meetings – appears at the end of this bulletin.
No virtual meetings
All committee meetings will be physical meetings only. As announced in both Houses last week, virtual committee meetings and virtual sittings of the Senate and National Assembly are no longer being conducted, by decision of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders..
All meetings to be in “old” Parliament building in Central Harare
Parliament is still operating in and from the “old” Parliament Building between Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Nelson Mandela Avenue in the Harare central business district. If attending a committee meeting, please use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance and remember that ID will be required for admission to the building. The move to the new premises in Mount Hampden has not yet taken place.
[The use of the splendid new National Assembly Chamber for the President’s State of the National Address [SONA] and opening of the Fifth Session [on 23rd November] and the 2023 Budget presentation [on 24th November] was by special arrangement before the official handover of the new premises by the contractors. Pending the permanent move to Mount Hampden, the “old” premises will continue to be used. An announcement of the move will be made in due course.]
Monday 12th December at 10 am
Public Accounts Committee
Oral evidence on the cancelled procurement of laptop and desktop computers from (1) the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, (2) the Chief Executive Officer of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe [PRAZ] and (3) suppliers of the computers.
Venue: Committee Room No. 4.
Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education
Oral evidence from Universities’ workers’ representatives on proposed salary grades.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Thursday 14th December at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Energy and Power Development
Oral evidence on the state of affairs in the power sector in view of current electricity shortages from (1) the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and (2) ZESA.
Venue: Committee Room No. 413.
Portfolio Committee: Primary and Secondary Education
Oral evidence on the leakages of examination papers and strategies to curb them, from (1) the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and (2) the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council [ZIMSEC].
Venue: Government Caucus Room.
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oral evidence from the Katswe Sisterhood on the petition regarding amendment of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act to protect young persons under the age of 18 against sexual exploitation in line with the Constitution.
Venue: Committee Room No. 4.
What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session
Most other committees will be considering, formulating and/or adopting their Fifth Session Workplans.
Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs This committee, however, will be considering their draft report on their benchmark visit to Uganda on Gender Based Violence [GBV] and Women Rights.
