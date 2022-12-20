President Mnangagwa Reassigns Former CIO Boss

Ministry of Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Nhepera has been moved from the Home Affairs Ministry and appointed the new secretary for Defence. Tweeted Mangwana:
His Excellency President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] has appointed Mr. Aaron Nhepera as the new Secretary for Defence.
He has been moved from [the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]. He is a former Deputy Director General in the President’s Office.
In a related development, Mnangagwa has replaced Nhepera at the Home Affairs Ministry with the former Secretary for Health and Childcare, Gerald Gwinji. Said Mangwana:
His Excellency President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] has appointed Dr. Gerald Gwinji – as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Dr Gwinji joined ZNA as Medical Officer, and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer. He is a former Secretary for Health and Childcare.
A statement issued by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, on the appointment of the permanent secretaries reads:
1. His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of [2013], as amended, approved the appointment of the following senior officers as Permanent Secretaries:
(a) Mr Aaron Tonde Nhepera – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and
(b) Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
2. Mr Aaron Nhepera will replace Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans’ Affairs when the latter retires on 31st December, 2022. Prior to being Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage since 2019, Mr Nhepera had served as Deputy Director General in the President’s Department.
3. The appointment of Mr Aaron Nhepera as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs is with effect from 1st January, 2023.
4. Dr Gerald Gwinji will succeed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage following the transfer of Mr. Aaron Nhepera to the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.
5. Dr Gwinji has served in government since 1987 when he joined the Zimbabwe National Army as Medical Officer; and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer; Director of Medical Services and Chief Adviser to the Commander Defence Forces; and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.
6. Dr Gwinji subsequently served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare until he was transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector Remuneration.
7. The appointment of Dr Gerald Gwinji as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is with effect from 1st January, 2023.