Tout Arrested For Biting Police Officer

The suspect, Nhlanhla Khumalo, recently appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda facing charges of touting for passengers and assault.
He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 30 December 2022.
The court heard that on 23 November this year, at around 12.50 PM, Marvelous Ndlovu, a police officer, and his colleagues were on duty patrolling in the city centre in civilian attire.
They spotted Khumalo at 6th Avenue, touting for passengers.
It was further alleged that the police officers disguised themselves as potential passengers and boarded the Honda Fit that was going to Matopo.
When they got into the car, they identified themselves and told Khumalo that he was under arrest.
The cops allegedly ordered Khumalo to go with them to Bulawayo Central Police Station.
The accused reportedly defied the instruction when he drove his vehicle in a different direction.
He allegedly told the police officers that he was going to a mine in Matopo where he was going to teach them a lesson.
When the accused reached a traffic intersection at 4th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, Ndlovu tried to arrest him but he became violent.
Khumalo allegedly violently grabbed Ndlovu’s hand and bit him once.
The other police officers, the court heard, managed to arrest him.