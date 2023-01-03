15:47 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A hopeful New Year

Pope Benedict XVI, who lies between death and burial, once wrote a letter on hope which he called Spe Salvi, we are saved by hope (Rom 8:24). Is this new year going to give us grounds for hope – or more of its opposite, despair? Benedict was writing just before the money collapse of 2008 yet his words spoke of a hope more solid than Wall Street.