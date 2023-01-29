20:55 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Bleak picture of Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

A coruscating account of poverty and oppression in Zimbabwe is given in today’s edition of the leading UK newspaper the Sunday Times. In an editorial titled ‘From Mugabe’s fire to the crocodile’s frying pan’ it warns against ‘bringing Zimbabwe into the international fold’. It says: ‘It’s important that this government is seen for what it is: a corrupt regime clinging to power by assaulting those who dare challenge it’.