27.1.2023 6:01
by ENCA

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is panicking

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in a state of panic.

This is according to Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa. Zimbabwe is heading for watershed elections to choose a new President, MPs and Councillors. Correspondent, Pindai Dube reports. #eNCA Courtesy #DStv403

