10:03 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Switch on the light

There are many things that thrill us. One is obviously football. Another is music. Watching and listening to Orchestra Kinshasa immediately tells you what a lift if gives people. They have taken to classical music and instruments and adapted them to be their own. ‘With the harp I will solve my problem’ (Psalm 49:4). It has been known since ancient times that music can raise our hearts to higher things and switch on a light in our lives.