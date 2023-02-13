CCC Accuses ZANU PF Of Resorting To Lawfare After Several Rallies Are Blocked

CCC had sought to have rallies in Marondera, Chikomba, Chendambuya, rural Mutare, Beitbridge, Gutu and Uzumba but all were blocked by the police.
In prohibiting the rallies, police said CCC’s notifications were NOT fully compliant with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), among other reasons.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told NewZimbabwe.com that the banning of its rallies shows that ZANU PF is panicking. She said:
We condemn ZANU PF’s continued abuse of state institutions in banning our rallies. It confirms beyond any doubt that their backs are against the wall as all available data points to a CCC victory in the upcoming elections.
ZANU PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe hence they resort to their usual dirty tricks of political violence, weaponising the law against opponents, banning our gatherings, criminalising dissent and enacting draconian laws to try and destroy the opposition. It will not work.
Mahere said the banning of CCC rallies by the police will not stop them from campaigning as they have already devised “sophisticated ways of gathering, mobilising and organising”. Said Mahere:
President Nelson Chamisa has already put the nation on notice that we have more sophisticated ways of gathering, mobilising and organising over which they have no control.
We are penetrating villages, towns and cities in all provinces; and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure a citizens’ victory for change this year.
Zimbabweans want and deserve a new government led by Chamisa and ethical leaders who can drive a transformation and modernisation agenda.
We are ready to build a New Great Zimbabwe. No amount of tantrums, toxic politics or intimidation by ZANU PF will stop us.