13:36 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Mnangagwa’s food summit speech detached from reality

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told the Feed Africa Summit in Senegal that Zimbabwe is currently food secure after implementing mathematical irrigation farming methods to tackle the effects of climate change like drought spells, but his claims contradicted his own government’s report released last year revealing that the country is experiencing one of its worst food crises with 5.6 million citizens stalked by hunger.