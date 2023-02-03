Senate Passes PVOs Amendment Bill

03 Feb. 2023

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum recently said the country could lose about US$1 billion annually if the Bill is signed into law.

The proposed law will reportedly give broad powers to the government to control the operations of civil society organisations (CSOs).

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs told Senate on Thursday:

This Bill does not speak to those law-abiding organisations, but those who come in the guise of charity to carry out undesirable harmful and criminal activities. For instance, we received communication from the Financial Action Taskforce that some charitable trusts are being misused as a means of channelling funds to fund terrorism and other criminal activities.

ZANU PF senators on Thursday supported the passage of the Bill, saying it was necessary to tame “rogue” NGOs and CSOs.

While opposing the passage of the Bill, MDC Alliance Senator Morgen Komichi urged the government to enact laws that would ensure foreign organisations supporting developmental projects in the country conduct their operations without hindrance. |