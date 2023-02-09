The football player who miraculously survived a bridge collapse

On the 14th of August 2018, a total catastrophe occurred in the Italian city of Genoa. The Ponte Morandi, which was an important bridge that connected two areas of the city, collapsed. This resulted in 43 fatalities and many more injured. The details of that tragedy are outside of the scope of this article. However, this story also has a connection with football. You can make betting online on 1xbet.ug site now, and use this platform to wager on Italian football too.
The connection with the sport was that one of the survivors was Davide Capello. He is a former goalkeeper who played on many teams across Italy between 2003 and 2013. After his retirement he also worked as a goalkeeping coach for different squads across his nation.
A 10-year long career
Davide Capello had a career that lasted a decade. He began playing football in Cagliari, where he also made his youth career. He was part of that team between 2003 and 2005, with a brief spell at Belluno in between.
After those teams, the goalkeeper moved to other squads, including:
- Olbia;
- Nuorese;
- Alghero;
- Budoni;
- and Savona.
After his retirement at Savona in 2013, Davide Capello remained with the club as a goalkeeping coach. It is worth noting that he retired quite early from the game, as he was only 29 years old at the time.
An incredible survival story
On the aforementioned date, Capello was driving his car through the Ponte Morandi bridge located in Genoa, Italy.
Without any kind of warning, the structure collapsed. Capello’s car and many other vehicles fell dozens of meters. In fact, his own car fell approximately 30 meters. What’s even more incredible is that he survived completely uninjured. This is almost a miracle, considering the total number of fatalities.
Of course, let's hope that something like this will never happen again.
