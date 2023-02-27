Zimbabwe Debt | Development partners want fair elections

Hold free and fair elections or face a cold shoulder in its desperate bid for even more financial aid as it tries to clear its massive $14-billion debt.
Zimbabweans will make their mark this year in a period that’s become synonymous with violence and political intolerance.
Now, it’s hoped this pressure will force officials to run a tight ship to keep critics happy and the money flowing.
A debt clearance meeting was held in Harare this week where former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano made it clear that creditors and development partners wouldn’t consider aid unless the Zimbabwe government toes the line.
