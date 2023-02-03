3.2.2023 11:27
by VOA Studio 7

Zimbabwe Plans to Build $60 Billion ‘Cyber City’ to Ease Harare Congestion

Zimbabwe plans to build "Zim Cyber City," a modern capital expected to cost up to $60 billion in raised funds and include new government buildings and a presidential palace. Critics are blasting the plan as wasteful when more than half the population lives in poverty and the government has let the current capital, Harare, fall apart. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe

 

