Zimbabweans Must Pay Tax For Operating Generators Above 5kVA

However, according to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), one needs a licence to operate a generator over 5kVA.
EMA has since ordered a Harare resident to pay a fine of ZWL$100 000 for illegally operating “an air polluting appliance (generator) without a licence”.
EMA said the fixed penalty of (ZWL$100 000), is prescribed in terms of Section 64 of the Environmental Management Authority Act.
The authority warned the offender that failure to pay the fixed environmental penalty within 7 days by 20 February 2023, will result in an application by EMA for a warrant of their arrest.
Commenting on the development, the Project Director – Southern Africa at International Crisis Group, Piers Pigou, said this is about income generation and has nothing to do with environmental considerations. He said:
Imagine, you must now pay tax to operate a generator in Zimbabwe over 5kva. Yet, you have to do so because the govt can’t supply power.
This is the “logic’ of a governance culture that is clearly not fit for purpose.
Poor Zimbabweans also pay a fee for the radio in their cars.
… Govt fails to deliver a basic service, citizens are forced to make a plan & then govt exploits this with a licensing levy.
This is about income generation and has nothing to do with environmental considerations
Pindula