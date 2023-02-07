7.2.2023 18:19
by Staff Reporter

ZRP TO PAY ZWL40 MILLION TO TRAUMATISED VENDOR FOR NEGLIGENT DISCHARGE OF FIREARM

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has been ordered to pay ZWL40 million as compensation to an informal trader, who sued for damages for negligent discharge of a firearm after he was shot by a police officer three years ago.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights 

