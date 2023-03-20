20.3.2023 12:37
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

FOUR YEARS ON, ZIM AUTHORITIES REVIVE PROSECUTION OF MAHIYA OVER PLOT TO OVERTHROW MNANGAGWA’S GOVT

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has resuscitated the prosecution of Rashid Mahiya, a pro-democracy campaigner and civil society leader, for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, in a case which first emerged four years ago.

For full report read the document below

Four Years On, Zim Authorities Revive Prosecution Of Mahiya Over Plot To Overthrow Mnangagwa’s Govt

Post published in: Featured

