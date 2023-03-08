Harare woman buries baby alive

She has been remanded out of custody until May 9th, as the State awaits a medical report from the hospital.
The incident took place on February 9th, around 5am, when Matafi, who worked as a maid in Mt. Pleasant, buried her newborn baby in a pit that she had dug in the garden.
Last Mafuwa, a security guard at the same house, noticed bloodstains on the pavement and suspected that Matafi was hiding something.
Matafi claimed that she was disposing of blood clots due to heavy flows.
However, upon investigation, Rwambiwa discovered the buried baby, still alive, and promptly took it to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals before reporting the matter to the police.
-ZWnews