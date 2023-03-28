Proof Of Residence Is Not Required On Voting Day – ZEC

Voters should bring proof of identity, that is a national ID or a valid Zimbabwean passport.

ZEC said this while responding to Pindula News‘ inquiries after a recent report by a local publication claimed that registered voters should produce national identity cards or a Zimbabwean passport as well as proof of residence when going to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The report cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.

But ZEC has told Pindula News that proof of residence is required when one is registering as a voter.

On voting day, one is not required to produce proof of residence but should produce his or her National Identity Card or valid Zimbabwe passport to vote. ZEC said: