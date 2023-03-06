9:22 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Quick Visit To Zimbabwe: My Case For Rekindling The Ubuntu Spirit In Africa

At the last minute, I was invited by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), to present my thoughts on situational quadruple nexus (SQN), as it relates to the possibility of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Harare, Zimbabwe. It was less than a week before the meeting. I expressed my concerns over securing a visa and was told that should not be a problem since I can apply online. Though I knew what Nigerians go through over visas, I eagerly accepted to share knowledge and learn at the meeting.