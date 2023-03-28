Shock, surprise and jubilation in Zanu PF primaries

Information Communication Technology Minister Jenfan Muswere, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekesai Nzenza, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro and Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Kindness Paradza, lost in the polls.
Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister for Matabeleland South, Abdenico Ncube who was an incumbent legislator for the Gwanda South, was defeated by ZBC executive producer at Montrose Studios Dr Omphile Marupi.
Manicaland Provincial Minister, Nokuthula Matsikenyere also lost to newcomer Wilson Maposa.
Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu withdrew from the race in Bulilima West to make way for Dingumuzi Phuti, the deputy ICT minister.
Other Zanu PF prominent names who lost include Webster Shamu, Phillip Chiyangwa and Joseph Chinotimba who lost his Buhera South seat.
Dr Nzenza who had 1791 votes lost to Transport minister Felix Mhona who won by 4 656 in
In Makoni West, Muswere polled 2 439 while Moses Ruwona won by 3 408 votes.
Deputy health minister Dr John Mangwiro managed to poll 4353 votes but lost to Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera who won by 5 812 in Chikomba West in Mashonaland East.
Former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner Qhubani Moyo’s quest to gain a party ticket as Insiza candidate also failed when he lost the internal ballot, having already lost the same seat in the 2013 national election while in the opposition MDC.
In Bulawayo, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube retained her position and is among Zanu PF’s candidate list in the Women’s Quota.
Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube was unopposed making him the sole candidate for the newly formed Cowdray Park constituency and Rajesh Kumar Modi who retained Bulawayo South as he was uncontested.
Tendai Charuka emerged as Zanu PF’s MP candidate for Bulawayo Central, Nkosana Mkandla for Bulawayo North, Brian Samuriwo Emakhandeni-Luveve, Linda Chinamano Entumbane -Njube, Butholzezwe Ndlovu Lobengula Magwegwe, Admire Masikati Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Tavengwa Zidya Nketa, Freedom Murechu Nkulumane, Cecilia Verenga Pelandaba- Tshabalala. Pumula Nsingo.
In the Women’s Quota list – these candidates made it, Eulysses Noedza for Bulawayo North, Mollina Dube – Bulawayo South, Rejoice Sibanda for Emakhandeni-Luveve, Tambudzayi Chinyeye for Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Caroline Sibanda in Pumula and Sibongile Sibanda in Nketa.
For the Senate, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube , Elifasi Mashaba, Alderman David Ndlovu, Mlungisi Moyo sailed through for Bulawayo South, Nketa, Pelandaba-Tshabalala and Bulawayo Central respectively.
Other senate candidates in Bulawayo are Ntombikayise Ndlovu for the Lobengula-Magwegwe seat,, Annah Moyo for Emakhandeni- Luveve, Fidela Maphosa in Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Esneth Moyo for Nkulumane, Isaiah Charles Chari Chiponda in Bulawayo North and Shadreck Mhlaba for Cowdray Park.
For the local authority seats, Songstress Sandra Ndebele Sibindi won the nomination for Ward 20 council seat.
Lobemore Munyamana and Bridget Wusime were unopposed for Ward 9 and 26 respectively.
After delimitation changes, Cowdray Park councillor Kidwell Mujuru will contest for the Ward 6 seat.
The local authority nominees full list below:
In Matabeleland North, Musa Ncube won the Tsholotsho South nomination by 2402 against Judas Nkomo’s 1 158.
SMEs Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni won the nomination for Nkayi North defeating four other candidates including a former ZBC news reader Sithabisiwe Mathema.
In Nkayi South, Stars Mathe will represent the party again after polling 1 255 votes to defeat her two challengers.
In Binga North, Kadakwashe Munsaka who ran in the March 26 by-elections last year won the nomination with 4 671 votes.
In Matabeleland South, Saul Ncube won the nomination for Matobo-Mangwe with 1 171 votes.
In Matobo, deputy education minister Edgar Moyo won by 1 952 votes.
In Mangwe, Sindisiwe Nleya won the House of Assembly nomination, while Elizabeth Ndiweni made it in the Women’s Quota list nomination and for the Youth Quota, Lulamani Nleya prevailed.