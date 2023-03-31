31.3.2023 11:59
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

ZLHR CONDEMNS BULLYING AND CENSORSHIP OF JOURNALISTS

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) strongly condemns the brazen bullying of journalists in a desperate attempt to undermine efforts to hold influential and powerful people accountable for their alleged misdemeanours and unduly limit freedom of expression and ultimately curtail access to information.

