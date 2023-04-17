43 years of suffering – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/52819761981/sizes/m/
There was nothing to celebrate. Our posters read: 43 years of Zimbabwe Independence: 43 years of hell under the Zanu PF regime, 43 years of suffering for the people of Zimbabwe, 43 years of corruption, 43 years of misgovernance, 43 years of economic mismanagement, 43 years of human rights abuses by Zanu PF and 43 years of rule by Zanu PF – a criminal mafia of gold smugglers and money launderers. The 4th episode of Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEWehVHs8fc.
It was agreed that the next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy should take place on Saturday 29th April. We would normally meet on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month but the first Saturday in May is the date of the coronation of King Charles III – a difficult date to hold a meeting in central London.
We are pleased to publicise the Mike Campbell Foundation’s event: ‘2023 Breakthrough Zimbabwe Election? Seeds of Hope!’. This will take place at the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday 20th June at 7.15 pm. For more information, check our ’Events and Notices’ below.
It was good to be joined by old friends at the Vigil today. Thanks to those who came: Mercy Bayipayi, Rose Benton, Kudzai Chikowore, Daizy Fabian, Isabell Gwatidzo, Deborah Harry, Etines Kapiya, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Mashama Mazise and Ephraim Tapa. For photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720307518951.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 29th April from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- ROHR Fundraising Walk for a Free, Fair and Credible Election in Zimbabwe. Saturday 20th May. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation.
Mike Campbell Foundation Event: 2023 Breakthrough Zimbabwe Election? Seeds of Hope! Tuesday 20th June at 7.15 pm. Venue: Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. For tickets and information: https://event.bookitbee.com/44184/2023-breakthrough-zimbabwe-election-seeds-of-hope. The event will be chaired by Baroness Kate Hoey. Potential speakers: Dr Theo de Jager – Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI). Hopewell Chin’ono – An award-winning documentary filmmaker and international journalist. Advocate Fadzayi Mahere – A prominent Zimbabwean lawyer who currently serves as the National Spokesperson for the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change and Ben Freeth MBE.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil : https ://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil
ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/
ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515Post published in: Featured