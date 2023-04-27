CCC says over 40k nominations received for aspiring candidates

Giving an update on the candidate selection process, CCC deputy national spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba said the newly adopted candidate selection process recorded a 98 percent efficacy.
“We have had an overwhelming subscription from different Zimbabweans. We have more than 10 000 people who have been nominated to be councillors who are currently going through vetting,” he said.
Siziba said they are done with vetting for Members of Parliament where they received over 2 000 nominations for Parliamentary candidates.
“We received more than 36 000 forms for the nomination of the Presidential candidates and President Nelson Chamisa was nominated overwhelmingly, it’s impressive for us, we are very happy with the subscription.”
Siziba dispelled reports that the party was facing difficulties in getting candidates in some rural areas saying they are “very happy that there is a subscription of people who want to represent the organisation and the movement in deeper parts of the country like Uzumba, Chiredzi, Mwenezi where traditionally the Democratic alternatives had problems.”
Uzumba, characterised by a high voter turnout in previous elections has traditionally been a Zanu PF stronghold.
Siziba added that they are still within the set timeframe and will only announce candidates once the four-stage nomination process has been completed.
“The election starts when the date of the nomination is announced and the date of the election, that is when you can see in terms of the timeframe what is happening, manifestos, debates, our policy position becomes other activities that come after but we are within the timeframe,” he said.
President Mnangagwa has indicated that he will announce the election date at the end of May.