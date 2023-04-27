CCC wants hefty candidate nomination fees reviewed

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will push for the reduction of nomination fees for aspiring candidates as it goes against participatory democracy.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination fees through Statutory Instrument (SI) 144) of 2022 gazetted the nomination fees which will see aspiring presidential candidates paying US$20 000, a 1 900 percent rise from US$1 000, while Members of Parliament will pay US$ 1000, a 1 900 percent increase from US$50.
Proportional Representation (PR) lists for parliament and Provincial councils must pay US$100.
The main opposition party is still undergoing its candidate selection process.
Speaking at a press conference, Thursday, in Harare, the party’s deputy national spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba said the nomination fees have to be reviewed.
“It is without doubt that we think the nomination fee is exorbitant, we think that it must be revised so that leadership does not become commercialised, does not become a platform for those with riches but it must be a platform for those with the ability to lead, for those with connections with ordinary people, that is the essence of elections and that is the essence of democracy,” said Siziba.
He added that as a party they are making plans to ensure that its candidates will pay the nomination fees.
“We are going to be pushing that particular issue but non the less we are going to make sure that all the nominated candidates from the party who are successful are going to be able to make their payments and they proceeds to be candidates,” said Siziba.
Political parties will have to pay in excess of US$210 000 to field candidates in all constituencies and this may deter many from participating in the polls due between 27 July and 26 August, 2023.