Govt working on creating safe media environment: Mutsvangwa

Mutsvangwa made the remarks while officiating at the United Nations Regional Workshop to Upscale the Un-wide Understanding of the Rights to Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Safety of Journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa that was held in Victoria Falls on Friday.
She challenged journalists and other media practitioners to report ethically and be guided by the law in their duties.
“The steps to create a conducive environment were taken because of the need and vision to strengthen peace, democracy and sustainable development by the Second Republic.
“As we go about executing our daily watchdog, educative, informative roles, we must not forget to adhere to the dictates of the law.
“Let me take this opportunity to implore you to encourage the citizens to vote peacefully through ethical reporting. Peace begins with me, peace begins with you, and peace begins with all of us,” said Mutsvangwa.
However, she said while the constitution guarantees media freedom and freedom of expression in Chapter 61, it must not be forgotten that the same Supreme law limits some freedoms.
“Freedom of expression and freedom of the media exclude- incitement to violence, advocacy of hatred or hate speech; malicious injury to a person’s reputation or dignity; or malicious or unwarranted breach of a person’s right to privacy,” she said.
She said Government was committed to providing a safe operating media environment and to guaranteeing freedom of the press to ensure that media practitioners execute their duties freely.
She said government strives to protect the rights of journalists at all times and strongly denounces acts of violence perpetrated on members of the media.
“We advocate for the law to deal with perpetrators of violence. I encourage media practitioners to use
official existing channels to report any issues of violence against journalists,” said Minister Mutsvangwa adding that her ministry had an open-door policy.
Migration from a harsh approach by the former government towards private media, Mutsvangwa said Government was keen to work with the private sector and Civic society.
She said during elections when it is deemed that the safety of journalists is most threatened, the Government will monitor closely the state of press freedom and the safety of journalists.
The country will hold harmonised elections between July and August this year.