10:31 by DW .COM Have your say: Why does South Africa want to deport Zimbabwean residents?

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans were granted residency in South Africa in 2008. Now the South African government is trying to kick them out. In a case that could decide their fate, human rights groups have asked the court to stop the government from doing so. But the clock is ticking, as residence permits will expire at the end of June.