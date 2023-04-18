13:30 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Zimbabwe at 43: Portents of a deepening authoritarian rule by Zanu-PF

Rather than an ‘interregnum’, Zimbabwe is witnessing the deepening of authoritarian politics that is likely to mark the country’s political character for the foreseeable future. The combination of a new chapter in a long history of gold and other mineral exploitation and plunder, and a suffocating closure of democratic spaces by the latest constellation of elite brigands, provides a dire setting for the 2023 elections.