Zimbabwean Arrested For Possession Of Explosives In South Africa

IOL reported that the 31-year-old Zimbabwean national who has not been named was arrested while walking in the street on Thursday in Sabie.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala, said:
Mpumalanga Tactical Response Team and Mpumalanga Tracking Team operationalised the information gathered, which resulted in a big fish being nabbed.
The suspect, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean national was tracked down and apprehended whilst walking on the street.
He was found in possession of 10 Superpower blasting cartridges, 10 green Cap Fuses and 50m of Detonating Cord.
… The Department of Home Affairs will also be brought on board and police cannot rule out that the contravention of (the) Immigration Act charge could be added.