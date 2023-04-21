ZRP undertakes to fix illegal bus rank menace after ZLHR’s protest

ZRP assured ZLHR that it is working towards bringing sanity and order
by deploying some traffic enforcement officers to arrest all law
breaking people including touts and operators of pirate taxis commonly
known as “mushika shika”, who have become a menace at the illegal bus
rank located along Sam Nujoma Street in Harare’s Avenues area.
ZRP’s undertaking came after Paidamoyo Saurombe of ZLHR wrote a letter
of complaint to ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga complaining
about the reluctance and failure by law enforcement agents to enforce
the law and remove the illegal bus rank from the Avenues area.
In his letter, Saurombe had warned that ZRP’s failure to enforce the
law and removing the illegal bus rank would leave him with no option but
to seek a court order to compel ZRP to perform its constitutional
duties.
Saurombe stated that ZLHR had noted some accidents which had
become a common occurrence at the illegal bus rank and which had left
people injured.
In his response Chief Staffing Officer responsible for operations,
only identified as Commissioner Tayengwa told Saurombe that the
Officer Commanding ZRP Harare Province, only identified as
Commissioner Tembo will collaborate with City of Harare and deploy
traffic enforcement officers to arrest the menace at the illegal bus
rank.