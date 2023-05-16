Improve nurses’ welfare, CCC pleads with govt

The party was responding to a plea raised by nurses on International Nurses Day held recently.
The nurses revealed that they earn a salary of ZWL$45 000, which is less than USD40 with a housing allowance of ZWL$7 000, which is equivalent to US$7 per month.
The opposition said as a government in waiting, they aim to change such situations and improve people’s lives for the better.
“We are deeply concerned by the plight of Zimbabwean nurses, who are struggling to make ends meet on a meagre monthly salary of ZWL$45 000, which is less than USD40. It is unacceptable that such a critical and essential workforce is paid an amount that does not reflect their professionalism, expertise and dedication,” the party noted in a statement.
“We know that nurses are the heartbeat of the healthcare system, and we value their contribution to the well-being of our society. As a government in waiting, we are committed to improving the welfare of nurses, ensuring that they receive a fair and livable wage, and that their working conditions are dignified and well-resourced.
“We understand the frustration of Zimbabwean nurses who are earning an allowance of only ZWL$7 000 for accommodation, which is equivalent to a mere US$7 per month. These allowances are unacceptable and show the lack of concern and empathy for the plight of nurses who have to bear the brunt of increasing prices of basic goods and services.”
CCC said the Zanu PF regime has failed the health professionals, all civil servants and the citizens at large.
“We pledge to work with nurses and other healthcare workers to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs addressed. A CCC government led by President Nelson Chamisa will provide better salaries, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities for all Zimbabwean nurses,” the party stated.
“We believe that nurses who have sacrificed so much to serve the public deserve recognition, respect, and support from the government and society at large. Together, we can create a better future for Zimbabwean nurses, where they are valued, empowered, and rewarded for the critical work they do in keeping our nation healthy.”