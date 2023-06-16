15:18 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Bona Mugabe Vs Simba Chikore [AKA MUTSAHUNI]

The late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore who is being divorced by his wife Bona Nyepudzai Ouma is in deep trouble after it emerged that he committed bigamy by marrying her while his marriage to Margaret Jeanine Brooks in the United States subsisted. Chikore married Brooks in St. Louis County, Missouri, US, on 9 October 2000, while he tied the knot to Bona on 31 March 2014.