Britain appoints new ambassador for Zimbabwe

Vowles succeeds Melanie Robinson who has been the British Ambassador since 2019.
Interestingly, the incoming ambassador worked as a teacher in Zimbabwe under the then Ministry of Education, Sports, and Culture from 1992 to 1993.
From 1996 to 1999, Vowles became a Policy and Programme Manager for the Students Partnership Worldwide while he was still in Zimbabwe.
Taking to Twitter, Robinson, said although she would be “incredibly sad to leave Zimbabwe in September, having spent almost five years in the country, she couldn’t wish to be succeeded by a better person.”
“Congratulations Pete!” Robinson said while Vowles also indicated that he was “delighted to be appointed as the next British Ambassador to Zimbabwe.”
At present, Vowels is a Transformation Director at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
From 2021 to 2022, he served in Myanmar as Head of Mission of the British Embassy while from 2018 to 2021, Vowles was Director of Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories under the FCDO, when it was formerly called the Department for International Development.
In 2016 to 2018, Vowels was in Nairobi as the Department for international Development (DFID) Country Director for the British High Commission and from 2013 to 2016 he was also Head of Programme Delivery at DFID.
From 2010 to 2013, Vowels was in Kinshasa as the deputy DFID Country Director for the British Embassy while from 2007 to 2010, he also served in New Delhi as Head of Global Partnerships British High Commission.
From 2006 to 2007, Vowels worked in Kabul as the Governance and Security Team Leader for the British Embassy, having worked as the Health and Development Consultant under Mott MacDonald from 2005 to 2006.
Vowels also served as Population and Health Programme Director British High Commision in Dhaka from 2003 to 2005.
From 2002 to 2003, Volwes worked in Bangladesh as the World Bank Health Adviser.
From 2000 to 2002, he was at the National Health Service’s Management Training Scheme while in 1999 to 2000, Vowels was Head of Projects at Raleigh International.
Vowels is married to Hannah.