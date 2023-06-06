For far too long, our beloved Zimbabwe has been deprived of progress, growth and prosperity. The lack of basic social amenities, poor infrastructure, high levels of corruption and widespread poverty have marred the lives of our people. And yet, we have stood strong, resilient in the face of adversity. But now, it is time to take a bold step forward towards a brighter future.
Zimbabweans, let us not be afraid to demand the change that we deserve. Let us have faith in our electoral system, for we are the masters of our own destiny. It is time for us to come together as a nation, to make our voices heard and our votes count. The power lies in our hands.
It is time for us to move on from the past and focus on a bright future. We cannot afford to be complacent. We must seize this opportunity to usher in an era of progress, unity and development. We must embrace new and innovative ideas, and work towards finding solutions to the challenges that we face as a nation.
We must demand accountability from our leaders, who have a duty to serve the interests of our people. Leaders who are committed to progress and development, leaders who understand the plight of the people they represent. We must not settle for mediocrity. We must demand excellence.
Fellow Zimbabweans, let us not be swayed by the empty promises of opportunistic politicians. Let us use our own judgement to make informed decisions. We must choose leaders who have our best interests at heart, leaders who are committed to improving the lives of the ordinary citizen. We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions and decisions.
Change is not naive. Change is a state of mind, a mindset that is determined to achieve greatness. Let us not allow ourselves to be limited by the circumstances that surround us. Let us be the change that we want to see in our society. Let us rise above the narrow-mindedness, the prejudices and divisions that plague our nation.
I urge you to go out and vote. Do not let apathy or cynicism hold you back. Your vote matters. Your voice matters. Your future matters. Together, let us create a new Zimbabwe (for real this time) , a Zimbabwe that we can all be proud of. Change is not naive. It is our destiny. Let us embrace it with all our hearts and minds. Together, we can make a difference.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
