Informal trader killed after two men struck him with hammer

The two suspects are on the run.
Dumisani Mpala, the deceased, used to sell various trinkets and goods in his vending stall at Cowdray Park SignPost.
Mpala was approached by two unknown individuals who inquired about the price of his razor blades and cigarettes.
When he responded, the two suspects began yelling at him for overcharging his goods and severely beating him with a hammer; as a result, Mpala died in hospital from his injuries.
Acting Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and said police are investigating a murder case.
“On June 21, 2023, around 8pm, the now deceased was at his vending stall at Cowdray Park Sign Post in Bulawayo, when he was approached by two unknown male accused persons. One of the accused persons enquired about the prices of the razor blades and cigarettes,” said the Assist. Insp.
After Mpala told one of the accused the price, Asst. Insp. Msebele said the two suspects started shouting at him.
“The two suspects accused Mpala of overcharging his products and that they wanted to teach him a lesson,” said Asst, Insp. Msebele.
“One of the accused persons picked up a hammer which was on the ground near the vending stall and struck Mpala several times all over the body until he collapsed.”
Asst. Insp. Msebele said both the two accused then fled from the scene.
“The now deceased sustained a cut on the forehead and some bruises all over the body,” she said.
Asst. Insp. Msebele said a police report was made and Mpala was ferried to Mpilo Hospital by an ambulance.
“On June 27, 2023, the now deceased passed on at Mpilo hospital ,” she said.
Asst. Insp. Msebele urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably rather than to use violence as that results in the unnecessary loss of lives.
“We appeal to members of the public who have information that may assist in the location of the two accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” she said.