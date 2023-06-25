16:23 by Ngomakurira Have your say: To be or not to be

‘Mistrust him, Meg, I will not though I should feel my fear even at the point to overthrow me too, yet will I remember how St Peter with a blast of wind began to sink for his faint faith, shall do as he did, call upon Christ and pray him for help.’ With these words, Thomas More expressed his trust in God to his daughter, Margaret. He was writing from the Tower of London in 1535 when he was indicted for treason for refusing to take the oath recognising the king, Henry VIII of England, as head of the Church in England, and faced execution.