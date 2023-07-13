CCC cries foul as police ban seven rallies in a week

CCC was planning a campaign roadshow or car rally in Zengeza East Constituency for July 13, 2023, where their MP candidate was set to launch their election campaign from 10 am to 5 pm.
The Officer Commanding Police in Chitungwiza District Police, however, stated that the political party’s meeting did not meet the provisions of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), a move that has angered CCC.
“The police has once again banned our rally in Zengeza East Constituency where our MP was set to launch their election campaign. This is the seventh rally banned within a week,” said CCC in a statement.
CCC called on ZEC to intervene in such police action and take action against the violation of electoral laws as such stopping their rallies prevented the opposition from accessing the electorate.
“The regime’s abuse of state institutions must stop, and we call on ZEC to take action against this violation of electoral laws. (President Emmerson) Mr Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF are panicking, knowing they can’t win a free and fair election,” said the party.
“We will persevere and triumph regardless. Citizens are ready to confront the regime at the ballot box.#ForEveryone”
This comes as police have launched investigations to discover how an internal memorandum addressed to provincial police commanders encouraging them to grant political parties permission to hold rallies leaked to the public.
The memo became public after police in Bindura barred CCC from holding their election campaign launch in the town.
Police acknowledged the authenticity of the memo, saying it was a communication guide intended for commanders rather than the general public or the media.