RUGBY Uganda, Zimbabwe to renew rivalry at the 2023 Africa Men’s Sevens

Uganda Rugby Sevens Cranes have been placed in Group D of the 2023 Africa Men’s Sevens tournament to be held from September 16th to 17th in Zimbabwe.

The reigning champions will have another early date with the 2022 losing finalists Zimbabwe in the group alongside Burkina Faso and Algeria.

The Cranes thrashed Zimbabwe 28-0 at Kyadondo last year in April to win their third African title.

Uganda previously won the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Uganda celebrates during the awarding ceremony after beating Zimbabwe 28-0 in the final of the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens at the Kyadondo Rugby Club

Last year’s bronze medallist Kenya leads Group B, which has Zambia, Namibia and Nigeria, while Group A has South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Uganda’s group opponent Algeria qualified through the qualifier event last month in Mauritius.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris, the capital city of France, as the second and third fight for another chance in the qualification tournament (Repechage).

The top two teams will also qualify for the 2024 Challenger Series.

2023 Africa Men’s Sevens

Group A – South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia and Ivory Coast

Group B – Kenya, Zambia, Namibia and Nigeria

Group C – Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria