Trial date set for CCC supporters

By Chipo Gudhe
The duo of Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo and Albert Marashe are facing charges of contravening Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).
The pair were arrested early this month after allegedly holding an unsanctioned procession in the bustling township of Mbizo.
Initially, the two were arrested together with Mbizo Constituency parliamentary aspirant Corban Madzivanyika who was briefly detained before he was released.
Moyo and Marashe were part of the team carrying out a procession in Mbizo leading to the arrest. – The Midlands Observer